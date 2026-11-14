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RUSH ACQUIRE HARD-NOSED DEFENSEMAN MATHIEU BOISLARD FROM TRENTON
11 days ago
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)—The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, announced Saturday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the club has acquired Mathieu Boislard from the Trenton Ironhawks. Boislard, 24, signed with Trenton in September and picked up one assist and nine penalty minutes in six games with the Ironhawks. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman is in his sixth professional season and third in the ECHL, with prior stops in Trois-Rivières, Adirondack, and Utah. The Fleurimont, Québec native owns 588 penalty minutes in 222 professional games between the ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL. 2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets, mini plans, and group experiences are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.