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Aleksas Bieliauskas scores 23 points South Carolina beats Gardner-Webb 79-62
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aleksas Bieliauskas scored 23 points, Marcus Johnson added 16 and South Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 79-62 on Saturday. Bieliauskas scored South Carolina’s opening 12 points of the game and he finished the first half with 14 points. The Gamecocks did not make a field goal in the final five minutes of the half as Gardner-Webb closed on a 10-2 run to get within 35-33.