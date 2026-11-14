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Cool and cloudy today; Widespread rain for Sunday
By Emma Burns,13 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Expect partly cloudy skies this morning to turn mainly cloudy this afternoon. Cloud cover and cooler air in place will keep us cool in the low 60’s this afternoon. Breezy conditions are also expected, with southeast winds breezing between 10-15 miles per hour. We’ll stay dry today, but overnight rain chances increase. Tomorrow, Sunday, looks to be a wet and cold day. Widespread rainfall is expected starting before daybreak and into late afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible; severe weather is not expected. Strong winds and flash flooding are likely. Temperatures tomorrow will be well below normal thanks to the cloud cover and rain keeping temps in the low 50’s and upper 40’s tomorrow. A few showers could linger into early Monday morning, but we look to dry out for a few days before chances for rain return to the forecast by Thursday. Have a fantastic weekend!