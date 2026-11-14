undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
29 MGCCC students awarded Pearl River Valley EPA Round Up for education scholarships
By Associated Press,4 days ago
Twenty-nine Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students received $1,000 scholarships this week through the Round Up for Education program sponsored by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association (PRVEPA). The scholarships, totaling $29,000, are funded through voluntary contributions from cooperative members who round up their monthly electric bills to the nearest...