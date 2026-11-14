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Game-Day Availability: Bacon Out, Cooper Game-Time Decision For Minnesota
By Kyle Golik,4 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State heads into Saturday with two key contributors carrying game-time decisions, leaving availability questions to settle before kickoff. Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman highlights the availability. Goodman was listed as probable Friday but is included among the game-time decisions tonight. Goodman is fourth on the...
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