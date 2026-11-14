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Sumter County students visit manufacturing employers for skilled trade opportunities
By Staff Report,4 days ago
Career and Technical Education students across Sumter County spent the month of October stepping out of their classrooms to tour local manufacturing facilities, observe automated production lines, and explore skilled trade careers. Organized by the Sumter County School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Adult Education Department, the initiative...
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