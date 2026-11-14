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WWE Superstars Reportedly Stranded Due To Flight Issues
By Justin Holmes,3 days ago
Friday was a chaotic travel day for many people all over the United States as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all flights in the country. Luckily the stars of the WWE who were needed for SmackDown made it to Florida in time for the show, but it sounds like they may be having some issues when it comes to getting to their next destination.