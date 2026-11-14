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WWE SmackDown Star Stuck In Florida Due To Flight Issues
By Justin Holmes,3 days ago
It was a rough travel day for most people who were trying to fly in the United States on Friday, November 13th as the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights in the country. The issue has affected the professional wrestling industry in a big way as a number of wrestlers have been traveling due to the multiple events taking place throughout the weekend.
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