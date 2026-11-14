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Pope laments violence enveloping Peru as he ministers in his former diocese
By NW Nicole Winfield, Astrid SuarezLuis Andres Henao Associated Press,4 days ago
CHICLAYO, Peru — Pope Leo XIV prayed Saturday for an end to the violence ravaging Peru, addressing one of his adopted homeland's most pressing concerns during visits to his former cathedral and a remote community in his onetime diocese. At Chiclayo's cathedral, Leo entrusted his pontificate to the Virgin...
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