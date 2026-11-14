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Woodsdale-Edgewood Community Association Invites Residents to November 23 Neighborhood Gathering
By Steve Novotney,2 days ago
WHEELING, W.Va. — The newly established Woodsdale-Edgewood Community Association (WECA) invites neighborhood residents, business owners, and community stakeholders to attend its next public gathering, “Neighbors & New Ideas,” on Monday, November 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Vance Memorial Church in Wheeling. Following a successful introductory meeting in...