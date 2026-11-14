undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ground stop aftermath: San Diego travelers share stories of delays and detours
By M.G. Perez,4 days ago
Flights were returning to normal at San Diego International Airport on Saturday after the FAA's nationwide ground stop Friday. The sudden federal action disrupted air travel, leaving passengers scrambling to rebook flights and find alternate routes to their destinations. According to the FlightAware website, while many more flights were showing...