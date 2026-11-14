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Wayfair Plans Ocean Township Outlet Alongside Princeton and Cherry Hill Stores
By Elise Hadley,4 days ago
Wayfair plans a full-format store at Nassau Park Pavilion in Princeton in 2027. 94.5 PST reported that the site was most recently occupied by Ocean State Job Lot and previously served as a Walmart; CBS News also reported the planned 2027 opening. NJBIZ reports that the Princeton store is expected to cover about 135,000 square feet.
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