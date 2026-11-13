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Can auditors trace every swab result to its sampling point?
9 days ago
When a floor drain swab tests positive for Listeria, a quality team first needs to know where the sample came from and under what conditions. Environmental pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes can persist in processing plants for months, so the location and timing of each sample carry as much weight as the result. Whether a site can rebuild that history during an audit depends on how it stores its environmental monitoring data.