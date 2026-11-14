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Fresh reports reveal Sergei Bobrovsky may be considering a return to Russia
By Jonathan Ouimet,3 days ago
Hockey Patrol is pointing to online rumors that Sergei Bobrovsky may be considering a return to Russia while the Maple Leafs struggle. Toronto signed the goaltender this summer to a three-year, $21 million deal, hoping he would settle a crease that has been unstable for a while. Instead, the Leafs are 8-11-2 and have lost five in a row.