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Mad Jack's Hill Country Barbecue Finally Fires Up Smokers in Johnson City
By Natalie Petrovich,2 days ago
Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue — Original Restaurant That Trained Staff. Mad Jack's Hill Country Barbecue threw open its doors in Johnson City on Saturday at 11 a.m., ending more than a year of anticipation for a restaurant that owner James Jackson once hoped would be serving brisket months earlier. The smokehouse sits at 624 N. US 281, beside the Pedernales River, inside a home formerly owned by friends of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
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