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Thanksgiving Turkey Drive without the Turkey gives out 300 gift cards
By Hannah Devanny,4 days ago
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Ciciarelli Team held a gift card drive on Saturday. They coined it as a "Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Without the Turkey". Instead of giving out turkeys, 300 Wegmans gift cards were originally planned to be given out. Instead, many more were given out as well. Those were given to different organizations, like the American Legion, the VFW, the Hinsdale Fire Department, Mattydale Fire Department, residents at Bessie Riordan. Turkeys were also given to the residents from Pitcher Hill.
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