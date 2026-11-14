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Gilbane Development with Hudson Companies and MHANY Celebrate Opening of The Peninsula Phase Two Delivering 359 Affordable Homes to the Bronx
By NewsNo Comments,2 days ago
Gilbane Development, The Hudson Companies and MHANY celebrated the ribbon cutting of Phase Two of The Peninsula, marking another major milestone in the transformation of the former Spofford Juvenile Detention Center into a vibrant, mixed-use community in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx. The $297 million second phase includes...
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