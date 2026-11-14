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Essex Three-Twelve’s Mitir Patel Represents Buyers in Six Chicago Multifamily Transactions
By NewsNo Comments,13 days ago
Essex Three-Twelve, LLC, a Chicago-based multifamily investment sales brokerage, announced that Director Mitir Patel represented buyers in six multifamily transactions totaling $8,775,000 in sales volume between October 14 and November 6, 2026. The acquisitions encompassed 31 residential units and reflect continued buyer activity across Chicago’s smaller multifamily investment market.