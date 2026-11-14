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He refereed a World Cup semi-final: referee for the Al-Ahly and Pyramids match revealed
By Abdelmawgood Samir,4 days ago
Barton brings extensive experience of international tournaments to a clash between the league's top two, a fixture that could reshape the race for first place. Pyramids go into the match top of the table on 24 points, with Al-Ahly second on 20. A win would let the Red side close the gap to a single point. Pyramids, meanwhile, want to stretch their lead and tighten their grip on the summit.