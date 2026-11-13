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Manchester United Need a TOTAL REBUILD! | DREAM, REALISTIC & BARGAIN January Signings! - Scoreline
11 days ago
Who should Manchester United sign under Mauricio Pochettino? Stefano Fusaro and Ian Joy pick their dream, realistic, and bargain transfer targets to help rebuild United's struggling squad. From Harry Kane's potential Premier League return to USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams emerging as a surprise option, which players could make the biggest impact at Old Trafford? Plus, could Bruno Fernandes' future force Pochettino to make a major decision about the captaincy?