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Cleveland Public Library Teams Up With Cavaliers and ILTHY on New Apparel Line
By Jocelyn Weaver,3 days ago
Cleveland Public Library is stepping into streetwear. Starting Saturday, November 14, the library is teaming up with the Cleveland Cavaliers and local apparel brand ILTHY on a limited-edition clothing collection that blends Cavaliers imagery with library-inspired graphics, and a portion of the proceeds will go straight back to the library.