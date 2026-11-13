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Germany DOMINATE Serbia 3-1! | Is Jürgen Klopp FINALLY Turning Germany Around?! - Scoreline
11 days ago
Jürgen Klopp's Germany secured a 3-1 victory over Serbia in the UEFA Nations League, with Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda impressing despite difficult weather conditions. Stefano Fusaro and Ian Joy break down Germany's attacking performance, Klopp's impact on the national team, and lingering concerns about their defense and goalkeeper situation. With a crucial showdown against the Netherlands approaching, does Germany have what it takes to compete with Europe's best?