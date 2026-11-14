undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Joint Venture Sells 250-Unit High-Rise Apartment Community in Denver’s Golden Triangle
By NewsNo Comments,2 days ago
A joint venture of Rockefeller Group and Summit Capital Venture Partners has sold Patten Gray, a 250-unit high-rise apartment community located at 370 W. 12th Avenue in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. Newmark Managing Directors Courtney Crowder and Jack Kachadurian represented the seller in the transaction. Weidner Apartment Homes acquired the property.