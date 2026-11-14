undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beatles Tribute Band Brings Nearly Every ‘White Album’ Song to Cleveland’s Music Box Twice Next Week
By Sienna Brooks,4 days ago
A Cleveland Beatles tribute band is bringing nearly every song from the White Album to life not once but twice next week, with a second show added by popular demand. The George Martins are set to perform at Music Box Supper Club at 7:30 p.m. on both Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20, giving fans of the 1968 double album two chances to hear nearly every song played live.
1