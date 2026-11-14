undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TNA DESTINATION X MAIN EVENT WILL CHANGE
3 days ago
The word making the round among TNA talents is that unless there's some sort of miracle, Trey Miguel will not make Destination X, where he is slated to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA Championship tomorrow in Edmonton, Alberta. We are told that a number of TNA talents are finding they are getting stuck at airports, especially in the case of connecting flights into Canada. Miguel is one of many dealing with the issue.