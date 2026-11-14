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Rutgers Offense Gets Shut Down in 31-0 Loss to Nebraska
By Andrew Rice,4 days ago
Defense allows over five yards per rush in blowout loss. Rutgers fell to 2-8 on the season after a 31-0 loss to Nebraska on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights’ offense was completely shut down from the game’s start to finish, while their defense allowed the Cornhuskers to slowly pull away throughout the course of the game. It was the Knights’ first shutout loss since playing Iowa in 2023.