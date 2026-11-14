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Keelon Russell, stout defense propel No. 3 Alabama past Vanderbilt
3 days ago
Keelon Russell battled through an ankle injury, throwing three touchdown passes to lead No. 3 Alabama to a 21-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Russell, who ESPN reported Friday would sit out because of the injury, was named the starter just before kickoff after practicing sparingly during the week. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 217 yards and one interception.