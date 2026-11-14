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OU Offers Promotions, Giveaways for Rescheduled Football Game Versus Ole Miss
By Caleb Shaw,4 days ago
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department is announcing special promotions for Sunday's rescheduled football game against Ole Miss, along with schedule changes to three other OU athletics events. Football Game Promotions. Free admission for OU students (must show a valid student ID) Reduced pricing on concessions ($2 hot dogs, popcorn,...