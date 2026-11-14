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NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment for Jacksonville Jaguars Player
By Jose Esquer,4 days ago
In Week 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 6-2 with a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Despite the short rest and having to play on the road, Jacksonville controlled the game and won with ease. With the win, the Jaguars increased their lead in the AFC South. As a result, the Jaguars were the most aggressive team at the NFL trade deadline, making moves that should help them secure their status as Super Bowl contenders.
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