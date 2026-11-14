undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Emergency Contact Every Family Should Program Into a Parent's Phone
By Mayukh Saha,4 days ago
Most families assume the phone in their parent’s pocket is safety enough. It isn’t. A phone full of unlabeled names, no medical details visible on the lock screen, and no clear hierarchy of who to call first is nearly useless to a paramedic standing over an unconscious patient. The fix takes about five minutes. The stakes, though, are real.