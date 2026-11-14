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One Of Scotland's Best Places For Affordable Living Is An Ex-Mining Town With Victorian Streets And Vibrant Culture
By Nikolai Arto,4 days ago
Daydreaming about owning property in a country you've developed a fondness for is something many of us do, and Scotland's beauty certainly has that effect. Perhaps you're sitting in a cozy pub in Glasgow, and the spontaneous thought of heading out into the countryside to explore some affordable towns lodges itself firmly in your mind. Checking your map, you notice that deep within the moor-covered uplands of historic East Ayrshire, the town of Cumnock isn't too far of a drive.