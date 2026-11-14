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We flew from Orlando to Dollywood for a weekend: Here’s what to know
By Matt Roseboom,4 days ago
Dollywood may be hundreds of miles from Orlando, but a direct flight from Orlando Sanford International Airport to Knoxville makes a weekend getaway to the Tennessee theme park surprisingly easy. We experienced the journey firsthand aboard Allegiant Air’s inaugural Dollywood fan flight, a special weekend trip featuring exclusive entertainment, park experiences and resort perks.