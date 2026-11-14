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Peanut truck overturns at I-65, I-85 interchange in Montgomery
By WSFA 12 News Staff,4 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-wheeler hauling peanuts overturned at the Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 interchange in Montgomery Saturday, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue. The driver’s vital signs were stable, and he declined ambulance transport, officials said. Crews found no hazardous materials leaking from...
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