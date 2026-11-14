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Tracking a cool and dry weekend
By Jared Shelton,4 days ago
Cool, dry and quiet conditions continue across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas through the weekend. Saturday sunshine will give way to increasing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 20s and light winds. Periods of cloud coverage will linger Sunday with peaks of sunshine and afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Abundant sunshine returns to start the work week along with a steady warming trend with highs warming into the mid 50s on Monday followed by upper 50s and low 60s later in the week.
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