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Ex-Uptown Burglary Ringleader Tells Lowndes Inmates Their Crimes Don't Define Them
By Richard Dawson,3 days ago
Lowndes County Adult Detention Center — Site of Inmate Rehabilitation Talk. A man once sentenced to 65 years in prison for leading a ring that burglarized dozens of apartments and condominiums in Dallas stood before inmates at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center this week with a different kind of message: your crimes do not define you. Damon West spoke to 29 inmates, urging them to understand that the power to change their lives rests in the choices they make going forward.
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