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Initial takeaways from Alabama beating Vanderbilt
By Justin Smith,3 days ago
Alabama football defeated Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville to improve to 8-2 on the season. The Alabama defense made it hard for Vanderbilt to put the ball in the end zone after only giving up one touchdown against the LSU Tigers a week before. This unit continues to look like one of the best in the sport. They were able to overcome another slow start by the Alabama offense.