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Florida Driver Clocked at 156 MPH in Mystery Audi Has Car Enthusiasts Guessing What He Was Driving
By Michael Andrew,4 days ago
A Florida driver accused of traveling 156 mph in a 55 mph zone has car enthusiasts asking a question that even local news coverage hasn't answered: What exactly was he driving?. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of a November 13 traffic stop involving Julian Andres Camacho Pachon,...