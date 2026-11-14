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Ked's Ice Cream, Waffles & Crepes Scoops Up New McKinney Storefront
By Sofia Vasquez,4 days ago
A new dessert shop has set up on N Hardin Boulevard in McKinney, dishing out everything from handcrafted ice cream to boba drinks and savory wraps. Ked's Ice Cream, Waffles & Crepes opened its doors on October 23, according to a business social media post, bringing the chain's sweets-and-snacks menu to the 2510 N Hardin Blvd, Suite 600 address.
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