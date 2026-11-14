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Nvidia’s retreat from Huang's circular AI financing won’t bring back affordable GeForce cards in 2027
By Andrew Sozinov,2 days ago
Nvidia’s financial support for AI startups and cloud providers buying its data-center GPUs has led some people to blame the company for the shortage and high prices of gaming graphics cards. But that connection is not that simple. Even if Nvidia scales back these arrangements, gamers are unlikely to see cheaper GeForce graphics cards in 2027. AI accelerators and gaming GPUs rely on different components and manufacturing processes, so a slowdown in one market will not automatically improve supply in the other.