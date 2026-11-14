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Westridge Celebrates ALA’s 44th Banned Books Week
By Carys H.,4 days ago
From October 4 to October 10, Westridge celebrated the American Library Association’s annual International Banned Book Week. In honor of Banned Books Week, the senior English class “Banned Books and Censorship: A Study of the Challenges to Intellectual Freedom” organized a book drive where Upper School students could donate lightly used books to Lil’ Blue Card, a charitable project aid run by Upper School Counselor Ms. Sheri Johnson.