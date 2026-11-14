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Local teen charged with threatening the president, possessing unlicensed firearm
By PAIGE IMPINK News Correspondent,4 days ago
TEWKSBURY — A Tewksbury teen is facing federal charges after an investigation into alleged threats of violence on social media led law enforcement to his Grasshopper Lane residence, where authorities recovered a firearm, ammunition and several military-style items. Trenton Touch, 18, was arrested by Tewksbury Police on Oct. 26...
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