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Black Hills Center for Equality names Maggie Lepa-Wince as board president
By Mary Francis Witte,4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Center for Equality has selected Maggie Lepa-Wince to lead its board of directors as the organization continues its work supporting LGBTQIA+ and Two-Spirit communities across the region. As board president, Lepa-Wince will help guide the nonprofit’s outreach, community programs and advocacy efforts....
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