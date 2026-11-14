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TNA News: Destination X Lineup To Change Following Recent Travel Disruptions
By ewrestling,4 days ago
TNA Destination X is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and there will be changes to the card. As a result of the FAA mandated flight stoppage and disruptions that took place on Friday evening, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed there would be changes to the originally scheduled lineup that are solely as a result of the fall out from the FAA grounding.