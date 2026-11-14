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16 Wilmette Businesses Hit in 24-Minute Burglary Blitz, Evanston Storefronts Also Smashed
By Damon R. Sheffield,3 days ago
Sixteen Wilmette businesses were burglarized or targeted in attempted break-ins during a wild 24-minute stretch overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with nine more storefronts smashed along Evanston’s Central Street around the same time. Police say a single vehicle, reportedly stolen hours earlier in Oak Forest, carried the group responsible for the Wilmette hits before its driver refused to stop for officers and bolted onto I-94.
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