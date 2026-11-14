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Public records confirm City of Liberty Hill acquired River Ranch Inn on Nov. 4
By Rachel Madison Owner/Publisher,3 days ago
Newly obtained Williamson County property records confirm that the City of Liberty Hill acquired River Ranch Inn on Nov. 4, two weeks before the city's Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is scheduled to consider contributing up to $1 million toward the purchase. A deed filed with the Williamson County Clerk's Office...
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