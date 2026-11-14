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Dr Johnson on Immune Activation With Indoximod-Based Chemo-Immunotherapy in Recurrent Ependymoma
4 days ago
Theodore S. Johnson, MD, PhD, discusses immune activation and survival with indoximod plus temozolomide in recurrent ependymoma. “[We] found that over half the patients had immune activation with clonal expansion of T cells [and] that those T cells tended to be highly activated with upregulation of pathways related to killing target cells.”