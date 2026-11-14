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Henry M. Gutierrez Jr.
By Jenny Ashford,13 days ago
On Christmas Eve 2015, the close-knit community of Schertz, Texas, was stunned by the murder of one of its most prominent and recognizable businessmen. Henry M. Gutierrez Jr., seventy-one-year-old multimillionaire and owner of the successful waste management company Bexar Waste, was found shot to death inside his own home. His killer had apparently stolen his vehicle and several personal possessions before disappearing, leaving behind a mystery that would frustrate investigators and torment Henry’s family for more than a decade.