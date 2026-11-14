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11/14 Preview – Panarin out for “family reasons”, Turcotte checks in + 12/56/40 Line, Latest on Gustafsson, Kuemper 500 Ceremony
By Zach Dooley,2 days ago
WHO: Los Angeles Kings (5-10-2) vs. Calgary Flames (8-10-1) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: ABTV, DAZN – VIDEO: 830 AM KLAA, ESPN LA App, LA Kings App – TWITTER: @dooleylak & @lakings. TODAY’S MATCHUP: The Kings conclude what has been a disappointing, seven-game homestand to date, as they host...