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OU announces special Sunday fan-appreciation promotions and giveaways after Ole Miss game delay
By OU Athletics,4 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. - The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced fan-appreciation promotions for Sunday’s football game against Ole Miss that was rescheduled by the SEC, as well as date and/or time changes for OU’s other three home athletics events originally scheduled for Sunday. For the noon football...