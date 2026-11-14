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Rangers vs. Canucks: Gawdin Almighty
By Eric Kohn,13 days ago
Guys, I have a sneaking suspicion that the Vancouver Canucks aren't a very good hockey team. With that win over Vancouver, the New York Rangers conclude their western trip with a 3-1-0 record, losing only to the Edmonton Oilers, who, if you aren't aware, have this cat named Connor McDavid who is on pace for one of the most insane seasons in NHL history. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.